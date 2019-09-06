|
DANIEL JOSEPH BEACH, 76, of St. Albans, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at CAMC Memorial.
He was born in South Charleston to the late Edward James and Virgie Lee O'Dell Beach. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Darrell and David Beach.
Daniel was retired from Union Carbide as a Master Engineering Technician, SID Department, with 35 years of service. He was a member of Gateway Christian Church, and a Vietnam era U.S. Air Force Veteran from 1962 - 1966. Daniel had a love for the outdoors. His hobbies also included golfing, fishing, hunting, camping, traveling, and playing his guitar. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Surviving are his loving wife of 51 years, Diana Beach; children, Daniel, Jr. (Lisa) Beach, Julie (Todd) Anderson; grandchildren, Autumn (Caleb) Ceney, Savannah, Elijah, Connor, Eammon and Braleigh; brother, James Beach; sisters, Virginia McCallister and Evelyn Smith; and many other extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 7, at Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, with Pastor Joel Copley officiating. Entombment will follow the service in Grandview Memorial Park.
Friends may visit with the family from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
You may visit Daniel's tribute page at bartlettnichols funeralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 6, 2019