DANIELLE MARIE LYNNE WALLS, 25, of Charleston, went home to be with her Savior on Saturday, October 5, 2019, surrounded by family.
Born October 21, 1993, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Lynne Dalton, and grandfather, Bruce Elmore; paternal grandmother, Violet Carpenter, and grandfathers, Robert Carpenter and Keith Hanshaw; and paternal uncles, Kenneth Slater Sr. and Earl Jeffries.
She was over the moon for and absolutely loved her beautiful daughter, Aaliyah Grace Parks. Danielle's life will be remembered with the same love that we were proud to be a part of while she was here on this earth.
She is survived by her maternal parent, Rebekah Anderson and Daniel Anderson; paternal parents, Gerald Walls and Cheryl Fox; maternal grandparents, Jimmie (Tina) Holley; paternal grandmother, Suzy Hanshaw, grandfather, Johnny Walls; maternal aunts and uncles, Rachael Elmore, Sarah (Michael) Sambucini; uncle, Daniel (Joy) Elmore; paternal aunts and uncles, Helen (Frank) Tate, Brenda (Gary) Clinger, Karen Jeffries, Steve (Taletha) Walls, and Ronnie (Lori) Walls; companion, Clarence "Boo" Adams Jr.; sisters, Dorothy Anderson, Jennifer (Billy) Porter, Amber (Dale) Jarrell, Heather (Tony) Hudson, Melinda (Michael) Jones, Bethany (Devin Fanaris) Walls; brothers, Gerald (Jessica) Walls, Steven Walls, Wayne Dodson; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be as follows: Viewing will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, October 11, Service will begin at 1 p.m. at Floral Hills Cemetery, 6839 Sissonville Dr., Charleston, WV 25320. Officiating will be Pastor Cliff Thaxton.
Long & Fisher Funeral Home of Sissonville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 9, 2019