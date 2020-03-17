|
DANNA LEE SLATER, 73, passed away on March 14, 2020 from a short illness.
He was born on July 10, 1946 to late mother, Phyllis Louise Ratliff and his late father, Ancil Abner Mitchell Jr.
Danna was a proud Marine Corp Veteran, where he learned to drive a tractor trailer. He was an owner operator and truck driver for over 40 years.
He was known to some as "Hotdog" and loved riding his Harley Davidson with his many biker friends.
Danna was a 32nd Degree York Rite, Beni Kedem Temple Shriner, Legion of Honor Member, a member of the Beni Kedem Jokers Clown Unit, and a Master Mason of the Ripley Lodge #16. He was also a faithful Baptist.
Danna was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 50 years, Cheryl Jarrett Slater; son, Jason Slater and wife Shannon; two grandchildren that he truly loved, Luke Mitchell Slater and Addison Grace Slater; four brothers-in-law, James F. Jarrett, Boyce C. Jarrett and wife Bev, David Jarrett and wife Diana and Brian Kevin Jarrett and wife Cynthia.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 19 at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with the Rev. Tom Price officiating.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 17, 2020