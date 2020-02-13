|
|
DANNY CAREY LLOYD, 81, of White Hall, Arkansas, died Saturday, February 8, 2020.
He was born April 2, 1938, in Charleston, West Virginia, son of James Wesley Lloyd and Gladys Snell Lloyd.
Mr. Lloyd was reared and received his early education in West Virginia, graduating from Poca High School. He attended West Virginia State University and West Virginia University.
He worked in sales for many years with the Leisure Group and the American Chemical Company.
Mr. Lloyd was a member of Poca United Methodist Church in West Virginia. He enjoyed gardening, bow hunting, fishing and big game hunting. He was also a guest writer for Bow and Arrow Magazine.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Ferguson Lloyd of White Hall; son, Jeffrey Wayne Lloyd (Stacy) of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas; daughter, Brenda Trapasso (Michael) of Anaheim, California; foster son, Roy Meiner (Tracy) of Riverside, California; step-son, Daryl Ferguson (Carol) of Sheridan, Arkansas; grandchildren, Kristin Lloyd, Matthew Drenner, Sara Drenner Hassanzadeh, Jennifer Walker, Julie Boyer, Luke Trapasso, Keelie Knego, Brooke Quintanilla, Kyle Meiner, Parker Meiner and Lauren Burgess; and numerous great - grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, February 17, in the Chapel of Ralph Robinson and Son, with Brother Johnny Taylor officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday afternoon from 12:30 p.m. until service time at Robinson's.
Memorials may be made to Kindred at Home Foundation, www.curohealthservices.com (click donate) or Arkansas Children's Foundation, 1 Children's Way, Slot 661, Little Rock, AR 72202-3591.
Online Register: www.ralph robinsonandson.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 13, 2020