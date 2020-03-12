|
DANNY WAYNE FIELDS, 71, of Clendenin went home to be with the Lord Wednesday March 11, 2020 at home after a long illness.
He was the son of the late Doyle Cecil Fields and Glenna Evelyn Yost Fields. He was also preceded in death by his son, Matthew.
Danny was a retired employee of Kroger's. He was an avid outdoorsman that loved to hunt and fish. Danny was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by: wife, Drema Fields; son, Danny W. Fields Jr. and his wife Sherry, and son David S. Fields; sister, Sandy Glenn and her husband Bill; grandchildren, Zach, Tristan, Madison and Jacob; and a host and of family and friends.
The visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin.
The funeral will immediately follow at the funeral home at 7:30 p.m. with Pastor Austin Harper officiating. Burial will be at Morris Cemetery Camp Creek Hill Bomont, WV.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 12, 2020