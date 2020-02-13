|
|
Mr. DANNY LEE TUCKER, 67 of Manilla Creek, Poca, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at home.
He was a former member of the Bancroft and Rt. 34 Volunteer Fire Departments and a member of the Nitro Masonic Lodge # 170 AF & AM.
Danny was a former employee of Avtex Fibers and was retired from the WV Division of Highways.
Danny was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great - grandfather. His family was his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis "Bum" and Willajean "Billie" Tucker, as well as an infant son.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Penny, as well as his children, Dawn (Nathan) Canterbury, Danny Lee II (Maranda) Tucker, Fannie (Jamie) Tucker and James Tucker; grandchildren, Derek (Logan), Noah, Kaylin, Rowan, Hayden, Jason and Annabel; great-grandson, Brayden; brothers, Bruce and Henny Tucker, as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
A tribute to the life of Danny will be 1 p.m. Saturday, February 15, at Schowen Cemetery, Bancroft, with Rev. John McCoy officiating .
In lieu of flowers, dad would have preferred that you spend time with your family and do something special and appreciate your time together.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www. hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, is serving the Tucker family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 13, 2020