DANNY HAROLD PITTMAN, 74, of Charleston, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
Danny was born in Charleston on November 4, 1945, to the late Harold and Patricia Lusher Pittman. He was retired from Chapman Printing and was a Christian and a member of Liberty Christian Church, Cinco.
He was also a US Army Veteran.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Pittman; brothers, Douglas and John Pittman.
Danny is survived by his sisters, Beatrice Perry and Joanne (Jim) Javins; brother, Michael (Sheryl) Pittman all of Charleston; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held 12:30 p.m., Monday, December 23, 2019, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, with Pastor David Crowder officiating. Burial with Military Rites will be held at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
A visitation with family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service on Monday at the Funeral Home.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 21, 2019