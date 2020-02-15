|
|
|
DANNY RAY VAN CAMP SR., 76, of Hurricane, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020, at his home. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, February 17, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A complete obituary will be published in Sunday's edition of this newspaper. Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, W.Va., is honored to serve the Van Camp family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 15, 2020