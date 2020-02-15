Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 757-7531

Danny Ray VanCamp Sr.

Send Flowers
Danny Ray VanCamp Sr. Obituary
DANNY RAY VAN CAMP SR., 76, of Hurricane, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020, at his home. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, February 17, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A complete obituary will be published in Sunday's edition of this newspaper. Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, W.Va., is honored to serve the Van Camp family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Danny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -