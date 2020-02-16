|
DANNY RAY VAN CAMP, SR., 76, of Hurricane, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020, at his home.
Born September 30, 1943, in Beckley, he was the only son of the late Ernest M. and Audrey Burdette Van Camp. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Glenna Morris, Edna Maher, Evirl Maynard and Gladys Woods.
Danny was a mechanic for Eastern Airlines and Greyhound Bus Lines for a number of years before owning and operating his own business in the Ft. Lauderdale area. He loved to visit his camp in Bergoo, WV, where he enjoyed hunting and fishing immensely. He was a well-loved husband, father and uncle, and cared for his family and friends deeply.
Surviving are his wife, Donna Van Camp; children, Danny Ray Van Camp, Jr. of Ft. Lauderdale, Dina Mae Ellis of Trussville, AL; grandchildren, Drew Ashley Van Camp, Devin Taylor Van Camp, Danni Rae Van Camp, Christopher Ray Ellis, Brianna Lee Ellis; special granddaughter, Leigha Nicole Hummel; special "son," Stuart Lee Morris; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, February 17, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, officiated by his nephew, Pastor Chase Morris. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
You may also visit his tribute page at Chapman FuneralHomes.com to share your memories of Danny with the family.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, is honored to serve the Van Camp family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 16, 2020