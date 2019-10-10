Home

Danny Ray Ward

Danny Ray Ward Obituary
DANNY RAY WARD, 62, of Loris, S.C., formerly of Leewood, W.Va., passed away Friday, October 4, 2019, after a long illness. He was born October 6, 1956, in Charleston, W.Va. He was preceded in death by parents Thomas and Betty Ward, brother Charles Ward, aunt Mary Frances Braden, stepmother Belinda Ward, and stepbrothers Ronnie and Steven Davis. Danny was a retired coal miner, having worked in the coal mines of Cabin Creek for several years. He was cremated.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 10, 2019
