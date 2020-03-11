|
DANNY G. WARD, 60, of Leon passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at his home following a long illness. He was an auto mechanic, and enjoyed fishing in his spare time. He was loved husband, father, and brother, and will be missed by those who knew him.
Born July 19, 1959, he was the son of the late Lewis Junior Ward and Junie Marie Burgess.
Survivors include his wife, Jeanie Ward; son, Danny Lee Ward of Leon; sisters, Liz (Randy) Weddle of Albany, MO, Rose (Dale) Bailes of Poca, and Laura (Jackie) Eads of Leon; brothers, Daniel (Jessie) Kelley, and Arnold Eugene Burgess, both of Leon; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Raynes Funeral Home Buffalo with Rev. Randy Parsons officiating. Burial will follow in Craig Cemetery, Grimms Landing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the Ward family by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Rd. Buffalo, WV is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 11, 2020