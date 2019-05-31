

DANNY WILLIAM MEADOWS JR., 57, of Clendenin, went home to be with the Lord Friday, May 24, 2019, at CAMC Memorial after a long illness.

He was the son of the late Danny William Meadows Sr. He was also preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Albert and Nellie Walker Meadows; and maternal grandparents, Earnest and Zella Dickey Smith.

Danny was a graduate of Herbert Hoover High School, Class of 1979. He was also a member of Carpenters Local 439, Charleston. Danny worked for Wiseman Construction for many years.

He is survived by his mother, Janet Sue Meadows; son, Damian Lee Meadows; daughter, Ariel Dawn Meadows (Travis Dean); sister, Tammy Meadows Taylor Lambert (Tom); brother, Michael S. Meadows (Jane); and grandchildren, Christian, Jordan and Maddox.

The family would like to express a special thanks to Mary Jane and Aunt Darla.

Memorial service will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin, W.Va.

Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from May 31 to June 2, 2019