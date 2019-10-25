Home

Waybright Funeral Home
511 Church St S
Ripley, WV 25271
(304) 372-2881
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Danny Willis Barnett


1942 - 2019
Danny Willis Barnett Obituary
DANNY WILLIS BARNETT, 77, of Sissonville, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019.
He was born January 6, 1942, at Charleston, a son of the late Ottie and Audrey Pickens Barnett. Danny served his country in the U.S. Navy and later worked as an electrician for Columbia Gas, where he said it was his honor and privilege to work.
He is survived by his children, Dale Barnett and Lisa Donohew (Calvin); brother, Bill Barnett (Wilma); grandchildren, Branden Birthisel, Justin Birthisel (Courtney), and Payne Barnett; and a great-grandson, Gunner Barnett.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, David and Joseph Barnett.
Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, October 26, at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley, with Pastor Barry Epling officiating. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in the Pine Hill Cemetery, Ripley.
Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.way brightfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 25, 2019
Download Now