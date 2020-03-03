Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hafer Funeral Home Inc
50 N Pinch Rd
Elkview, WV 25071
(304) 965-3331

Darlene Marie Meadows

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darlene Marie Meadows Obituary

DARLENE MARIE MEADOWS, 62, of Looneyville, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at home with her family by her side.
She was preceded in death, by her parents, Roger and Eloise Bowman; son, Clinton Meadows; brother, Danny Carr; and sisters, Kay Buzzard and Cathy Bowman.
Darlene was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a member of Epling Chapel and enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, John Meadows Jr.; daughters, Tessa Jett and Tammy Berry; son, John Meadows III; and six grandchildren.
A service will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 4 at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Steve Arbogast officiating. Burial will follow at Meadows Family Cemetery, Charleston.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -