DARLENE MARIE MEADOWS, 62, of Looneyville, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at home with her family by her side.
She was preceded in death, by her parents, Roger and Eloise Bowman; son, Clinton Meadows; brother, Danny Carr; and sisters, Kay Buzzard and Cathy Bowman.
Darlene was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a member of Epling Chapel and enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, John Meadows Jr.; daughters, Tessa Jett and Tammy Berry; son, John Meadows III; and six grandchildren.
A service will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 4 at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Steve Arbogast officiating. Burial will follow at Meadows Family Cemetery, Charleston.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 3, 2020