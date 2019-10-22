|
DARLENE VAUGHAN, 72, of Cross Lanes, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019.
Darlene was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a long time member of Cross Lanes Baptist Church where she was saved and baptized.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, and son, Donald.
Darlene is survived by her husband of 54 years, Terry; son, Terry Vaughan (Rhonda); and granddaughter, Amanda Vaughan.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23, at Cross Lanes Baptist Church with Pastor Seth Polk officiating. Burial will follow in Hyer Family Cemetery, O'Brion Creek, Clay County.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, at Cross Lanes Baptist Church.
Arrangements are in care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 22, 2019