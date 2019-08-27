Home

Fayette Pike Location - Montgomery
1301 Fayette Pike
Montgomery, WV 25136
304-442-2123
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
1937 - 2019
DARRELL FORD NICHOLS age 82 of Montgomery went home to be with Jesus on August 24, 2019 at CAMC Memorial after a long illness. He was born February 23, 1937 and was the son of the late Sam and Alice Keatley Nichols.
He served the in the US Navy from March 23, 1955 until March 20, 1959. He served on the USS Battle Ship Wisconsin and the USS Aircraft Carrier Forrestal. He was a member of and Deacon at the Page Church of God and he retired from the City of Montgomery as the assistant street commissioner with over 30 years service.
Surviving is his loving wife of 50 years Sue Carol Lively Nichols; daughter Dorothy Nichols Harvey and husband Adam; grandchildren Abigail, Elijah and Charlotte Harvey all at home; Several nieces and nephews sister Betty Nichols of Montgomery, Emma Nichols Pennington of Oak Hill; brothers Joseph Nichols and wife Janette of Illinois and Leonard Nichols and wife Patricia of Smithers.
The family would like to thank all the Doctors and staff for their kindness and care.
Service will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Rev. James Elmore officiating. Burial will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens at Prosperity. Friends may call one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 27, 2019
