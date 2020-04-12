Home

Hafer Funeral Home Inc
50 N Pinch Rd
Elkview, WV 25071
(304) 965-3331
DARRELL KEITH JONES, 75, of Bickmore, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 9, 2020, with family by his side.
He was born in Dutch Ridge, to the late Earl and Francis Jones. He was also preceded in death by his son, Darrell Keith Jones Jr.; brothers, Barry Jones, Earl Jones Jr. and Marvin Jones; and sister, Evelyn Sue Reed.
Darrell was a Christian and served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, and spending time with his dog, "Ruby."
He is survived by his loving wife for 16 years, Janey Jones; son, Harry Jones; step-children, Virgil Neal Jr., Janey Browning, and Rosie Deal; friends, Jeremiah Ramsey and Brennan Hudson; many grandchildren; and his dog "Ruby."
To honor his memory, a celebration of his life and military service, will be honored at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery at a future date, due to the health crisis in our nation at this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Vaughan Baptist Church, 97 Twenty Mile Creek Road, Belva, WV 26656.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 12, 2020
