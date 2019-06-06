

DARRELL LEE MORRIS, 66, was born in Lizemores, W.Va., on May 17, 1953, to Clarence and Jeannette Brown Morris. Preceding him in death, along with his parents, were brothers Roy, Clarence Junior, Johnnie and Billy; and one sister, Thelma Lanham.

Surviving siblings are a brother, Carl (Carolyn), of Mount Nebo, W.Va.; sisters, Rozella (Pete) Hamric of Circleville, Oh., Loretta Greene, of Washington, Pa., Bernita (Wayne) Fridley of Covington, Va., Freda (Bill) Nutter, of Apple Grove, W.Va., Karen Fugate of Rupert, W.Va., Margaret Boone of Conover, N.C., and Mary (Bill) Collins of Dublin, Va.; along with many loving nieces and nephews.

He attended schools in W.Va. before moving to Washington. He graduated from Ephrata High School in Ephrata, Washington, where he began his musical career. After playing with several bands there, he went to Virginia Beach, Va. While there, he furthered his musical career with several different bands. After several years, he moved to Nashville before returning to the West Coast.

He was a very humble and caring person who will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, June 8, at White Funeral Home, in Summersville, with Rev. Jadie Morris officiating.

Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Interment will be at Restlawn Memory Gardens, Ansted, W.Va.

White Funeral Home at Summersville is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 6 to June 8, 2019