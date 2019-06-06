Home

POWERED BY

Services
White Funeral Home Inc
700 Broad St
Summersville, WV 26651
(304) 872-2361
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
White Funeral Home Inc
700 Broad St
Summersville, WV 26651
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
White Funeral Home Inc
700 Broad St
Summersville, WV 26651
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darrell Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darrell Morris


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Darrell Morris Obituary

DARRELL LEE MORRIS, 66, was born in Lizemores, W.Va., on May 17, 1953, to Clarence and Jeannette Brown Morris. Preceding him in death, along with his parents, were brothers Roy, Clarence Junior, Johnnie and Billy; and one sister, Thelma Lanham.
Surviving siblings are a brother, Carl (Carolyn), of Mount Nebo, W.Va.; sisters, Rozella (Pete) Hamric of Circleville, Oh., Loretta Greene, of Washington, Pa., Bernita (Wayne) Fridley of Covington, Va., Freda (Bill) Nutter, of Apple Grove, W.Va., Karen Fugate of Rupert, W.Va., Margaret Boone of Conover, N.C., and Mary (Bill) Collins of Dublin, Va.; along with many loving nieces and nephews.
He attended schools in W.Va. before moving to Washington. He graduated from Ephrata High School in Ephrata, Washington, where he began his musical career. After playing with several bands there, he went to Virginia Beach, Va. While there, he furthered his musical career with several different bands. After several years, he moved to Nashville before returning to the West Coast.
He was a very humble and caring person who will be greatly missed by all who loved him.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, June 8, at White Funeral Home, in Summersville, with Rev. Jadie Morris officiating.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Interment will be at Restlawn Memory Gardens, Ansted, W.Va.
White Funeral Home at Summersville is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitefuneralhomewv.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 6 to June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now