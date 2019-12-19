|
DARRELL GENE "POOGAN" SETTLE, 73, of Charleston, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019, at University of Cincinnati Medical Center after a short illness.
Darrell was born in Charleston on March 16, 1946, son of Eugene and Ruby (Hoover) Settle. Raised in Big Chimney, he was a graduate of Herbert Hoover High School class of 1965. He enjoyed playing football, basketball, ran track and was a member of his high school wrestling team. In his later years, he was an avid sports fan and regularly attended high school sporting events throughout the state of WV. He retired from Bayer Crop Science Corporation, Institute, WV, in 2004. During his retirement years he enjoyed watching dirt track racing, fishing and exploring country roads throughout the region.
Darrell leaves behind his wife of 48 years, Emma (Craze) Settle. He also leaves a son, Darrell "Ed" Settle of Quick, WV; a daughter, Desiree (Settle) Chumsantivut and her husband, Sean of Charlton, MA, and their three children, Ethan, Kellen and Eli; a son, Brady Settle and his wife Stephanie (Kesler) Settle of Huntington, WV and their two children Heidi and Jude.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Brenda (Settle) Boggs.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Friday at Bollinger Funeral Home, 420 Lee St. West, Charleston. A private service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The at
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 19, 2019