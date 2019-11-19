|
|
|
DARRELL CHESTER STONE, JR, 73, of Mason, WV, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019, at the Abbyshire Nursing Center, Bidwell, OH, following an extended illness. Graveside service will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at the Smith Cemetery, Leon, WV. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the Mason United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 336, Mason, WV 25260. Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 19, 2019