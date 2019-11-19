Home

Foglesong Funeral Home
2275 2nd St
Mason, WV 25260
(304) 773-5561
Graveside service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Smith Cemetery
Leon, WV
View Map
DARRELL CHESTER STONE, JR, 73, of Mason, WV, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019, at the Abbyshire Nursing Center, Bidwell, OH, following an extended illness. Graveside service will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at the Smith Cemetery, Leon, WV. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the Mason United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 336, Mason, WV 25260. Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 19, 2019
