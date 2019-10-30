|
DARRELL TRENTON WESTFALL, "Trent," 36, of Elkview, passed away at home Monday, October 28, 2019.
Trent was a loving son and uncle. He enjoyed the outdoors and riding his four-wheeler.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Westfall, and also by his maternal "Lipscomb" and paternal "Westfall" grandparents.
Trent is survived by his mother, Karen (Terry) Lipscomb Harper; father, Darrell Wayne "Charley" Westfall; nephew, Cody Westfall, and many aunts, uncles, and family.
The family will have a service for Trent Westfall and will also be honoring a memorial service for his brother, Charles Westfall, on Friday, November 1, beginning 1 p.m., at Hafer Funeral Home, with Rev. Johnny Lipscomb officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 30, 2019