DARRIS LEE KINDER passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, W.Va.
He is survived by a son, Jimmy; daughters, Rene and Tina, Mark and Kay Butcher; sons, Jeremy, Joshua and Jordan; and two sisters, Evelyn Graybeal and Mary Sue Williams.
Darris was an Army Military Veteran, "Thank You, Brother, For Your Service."
Funeral Services will be held Saturday afternoon, February 1, at 2 o'clock in the Ashford Church of God Holiness, Ashford, W.Va., with Pastor Randall Kinder officiating. The visitation for the family will begin at 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. for the public. Burial will follow in the Kinder Cemetery, Costa, W.Va., with military graveside rites by the Madison VFW post # 5578.
Armstrong Funeral Home is serving the family.
Online condolences can be made at www.armstrong funeralhomewv.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 31, 2020