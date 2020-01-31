Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armstrong Funeral Home Inc
39687 Coal River Rd
Whitesville, WV 25209
(304) 854-1471
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Ashford Church of God Holiness
Ashford, WV
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Ashford Church of God Holiness
Ashford, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darris Kinder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darris Lee Kinder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darris Lee Kinder Obituary

DARRIS LEE KINDER passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, W.Va.
He is survived by a son, Jimmy; daughters, Rene and Tina, Mark and Kay Butcher; sons, Jeremy, Joshua and Jordan; and two sisters, Evelyn Graybeal and Mary Sue Williams.
Darris was an Army Military Veteran, "Thank You, Brother, For Your Service."
Funeral Services will be held Saturday afternoon, February 1, at 2 o'clock in the Ashford Church of God Holiness, Ashford, W.Va., with Pastor Randall Kinder officiating. The visitation for the family will begin at 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. for the public. Burial will follow in the Kinder Cemetery, Costa, W.Va., with military graveside rites by the Madison VFW post # 5578.
Armstrong Funeral Home is serving the family.
Online condolences can be made at www.armstrong funeralhomewv.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -