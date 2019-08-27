Home

A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
Darwin Lee Thomas


1946 - 2019
Darwin Lee Thomas Obituary

DARWIN LEE THOMAS, August 24, 2019. Age 72. Beloved husband of Dorothy for 53 years. Loving father of Michael (Bridgette) and Rebecca Lucas (William). Dear grandfather of Ashley, Troy (Dominique), Bryanna (David), Chelsea, Victoria, Connor, Zachary, Olivia and Claire. Dearest great grandfather of Finnegan and Bodhi. Brother of Roger, Karen, Arlie, Fred, Farrell, Adrian and Gary. Family will receive friends Wednesday 11 a.m. until Funeral Service at 1 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd, Troy (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 27, 2019
