DARWIN LEE THOMAS, August 24, 2019. Age 72. Beloved husband of Dorothy for 53 years. Loving father of Michael (Bridgette) and Rebecca Lucas (William). Dear grandfather of Ashley, Troy (Dominique), Bryanna (David), Chelsea, Victoria, Connor, Zachary, Olivia and Claire. Dearest great grandfather of Finnegan and Bodhi. Brother of Roger, Karen, Arlie, Fred, Farrell, Adrian and Gary. Family will receive friends Wednesday 11 a.m. until Funeral Service at 1 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd, Troy (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 27, 2019