DAVID ALLEN PORTER SR., 68, of Flatwoods, passed away May 27, 2019, at CAMC, Charleston. Family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at the Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, 378 Flatwoods Corner Road, Flatwoods. The Funeral Service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home Chapel. The Stockert - Paletti Funeral Home of Flatwoods, W.Va., will be assisting the Porter Family in honoring the Life of David Allen Porter Sr.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from May 30 to June 1, 2019
