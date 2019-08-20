|
DAVID ARMSTEAD 72, of Winfield passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019.
Born November 29, 1946 in Clio, WV, David was a son of the late Roy and Virginia Armstead of Elkview. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son, David "Davey" Lee Armstead Jr.; sister, Pat Taylor and father and mother-in-law; John and Ruth Ashley of Clendenin.
David was a 1964 graduate of Walton High School, Roane Co. He was a proud union carpenter of 44 years and former president with the local union 1207. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #36 A.F.& A.M. Buffalo and Order of the Eastern Star No. 150. David was a well-known jokester to his family, friends, and co-workers. He was a Christian by faith and was an avid outdoorsman, that loved to hunt and fish and enjoyed bowling. His greatest loves were his daughter and grandsons.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Betty Armstead; daughter, Stephanie Armstead; grandsons, Damion and Dominick and their mother, Christy Armstead; brother, Allen Armstead of Elkview; sisters, Connie Morris and Linda Kinder both of Charleston; brother in law, Mike Ashley of Winfield; sister in law Kathy Payne (Ted) of Elkview and special friends Donna Webb and Carolyn Mynes.
Funeral service will be held at Noon on Wednesday, August 21, at Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield with Pastor John "Tom" Hayes officiating. Burial will follow in Winfield Cemetery, Winfield.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, Wednesday at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank Dr. John Ponugupati, nurses and staff at Thomas Memorial Hospital, the staff at ambulatory and outpatient surgery, Dr. Bukovinsky and everyone who has helped David and the family during this difficult time. Your kindness and care will always be remembered by the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to St. Jude's Childrens Reasearch Hospital.
