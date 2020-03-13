Home

Services
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home
4203 SALINES DR
Malden, WV 25306
(304) 925-2121
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home
4203 SALINES DR
Malden, WV 25306
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home
4203 SALINES DR
Malden, WV 25306
View Map

David Benson Shifflet


1947 - 2020
David Benson Shifflet Obituary

DAVID BENSON SHIFFLET, born October 15, 1947, a graduate of WVIT, WV College of Graduate Studies and Purdue University, died of injuries sustained during a skiing accident January 15, 2020, at Snowshoe Resort, West Virginia.
He will be lovingly missed by his wife, Nancy Gill Shifflet; son, David (Lindsay); daughter, Jennifer (Sean); and his sisters, Sandra (Larry) Dangerfield, Margaret (Mike) Romine and Barbara (Joe) Williamson.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Phyllis Shifflet; son, John; and sister, Anita Ward.
David loved his family, windsurfing, bicycling, building and skiing. He lived and died doing what he loved.
A memorial service will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, with Celebrant H.R. Whittington officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be from 11 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
The online guest book for David Benson Shifflet can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, W.Va., is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 13, 2020
