DAVID BENSON SHIFFLET, born October 15, 1947, a graduate of WVIT, WV College of Graduate Studies and Purdue University, died of injuries sustained during a skiing accident January 15, 2020, at Snowshoe Resort, West Virginia.
He will be lovingly missed by his wife, Nancy Gill Shifflet; son, David (Lindsay); daughter, Jennifer (Sean); and his sisters, Sandra (Larry) Dangerfield, Margaret (Mike) Romine and Barbara (Joe) Williamson.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Phyllis Shifflet; son, John; and sister, Anita Ward.
David loved his family, windsurfing, bicycling, building and skiing. He lived and died doing what he loved.
A memorial service will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, with Celebrant H.R. Whittington officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be from 11 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 13, 2020