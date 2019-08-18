Home

Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery
Dunbar, WV
David Bryon Duppstadt Obituary

DAVID BRYON DUPPSTADT, 56, of St. Albans, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019, at home after a short illness.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran. David was a big NASCAR fan and Denny Hamlin was his favorite driver. He just received a hat and shirt with Denny's name on it.
David was preceded in death by his son, Nicholas, and father, Harold "Butch" Duppstadt.
He is survived by his mother, Patricia Duppstadt of St. Albans; aunt, Paula Matson of Agusta, GA; uncle, James Cook of Agusta, GA; brother, Rob Duppstadt (Joyce) of Cross Lanes; nephew and fishing buddy, Brandon Duppstadt (Jessica Franklin) of St. Albans.
Military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 20, at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
Arrangements are in care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2019
