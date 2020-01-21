|
DAVID RANDOLPH CHRISLIP, was born January 22, 1948, in Charleston, WV. He was the son of Charles W. and Antonette Cook Chrislip, both whom preceded him in death
David departed this life on November 24, 2019. He was 71 years old.
David graduated from Charleston Catholic High School and the University of Miami, in Coral Gables, Florida. He was an officer in the Marine Corps for 8 years. At the time of his death he was a certified public accountant in Charleston.
He is survived by his wife, a sister, Wendy Chrislip (Mike) Dale of Caruthersville, Missouri, cousins, Joe and Tom Cook of Charleston, nephews; Dwayne (Terrie) Dale of Jackson, Missouri and Damon Dale of Caruthersville, Missouri. Special friends, Randall Campbell of Charleston, Elayne Mayes of Rawlett, Texas, and Lynn Shepherd of Charleottesville, Virginia.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Elk Funeral Home 2001 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston, WV 25302. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time, at the funeral home.
Military honors will follow at 2 p.m., Wednesday at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, where his urn will be placed in a niche.
Online condolences may be left at elkfuneralhome.com
Elk Funeral Home, Charleston is honored to serve the Chrislip Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 21, 2020