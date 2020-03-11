|
|
DAVID H. CLELAND, 90, of Charleston, died at Hospice's Hubbard House on Monday afternoon, March 2, 2020. He was born October 14, 1929 in Charleston, WV. The youngest son of Reverend Ronald S. Cleland and Dorothy Leslie Cleland. Also preceding him in death, were his brothers Don and Chuck Cleland, and his wife of 60 years, Lois Cleland.
He was a graduate of Morris Harvey College (UC) and the University of Chicago. He became the assistant executive director of United Way and became the executive director of the Kanawha/Clay chapter of the American Red Cross. The majority of his work life was spent at the state Division of Vocational Rehabilitation and he later retired from Disability Determination as Medical Relations Officer. He retired from the WV Air National Guard 130th with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He had also served as president of the WV Mental Health Association, president of the WV Welfare Conference, and director of the National Mental Health Association.
Dave was a long time member of the First Presbyterian Church of Charleston where he served as a Sunday school teacher, Scout leader, deacon, elder and president of the Trinity Class. Also a long time member of the Rotary Club where he was named a Paul Harris Fellow.
After retirement, he enjoyed his family time with kids and grandkids, sailing at their home on Kilby Island, NC. Other pass time included reading, handyman/tinkerer and purple marlin watching.
He is survived by his daughters, Cathy and Ann Cleland; son, Rob Cleland; and grandsons, Noah Moody, Alex, Quin and Jack Cleland.
Funeral service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Charleston on Saturday March 14, at 2 p.m., with visitation being held one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children's Home Society or Hospice Care.
Arrangements have been made by Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 11, 2020