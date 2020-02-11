|
|
DAVID COFFMAN, 77, of Richwood, WV, passed away unexpectedly February 7, 2020, after a heart attack. He is survived by his wife, Kay and mother, Verelene of Richwood, his daughters, Kim Wood of Hurricane, WV and Christina Andrievk of Charlotte, NC. and 5 Grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Orville Coffman and brother, Tim Coffman.
He was such a special man that made an indelible impression on those he met. It is hard to articulate how much he meant to us all. This quiet man of small stature was loved and respected by many. We are all better people for the legacy he left behind.
He spent most of his 33-year career teaching business arts at Richwood High School. He lived his life adventuring at the tree farm and crafting beautiful wood projects. After his retirement, he enjoyed fishing and traveling and discovered a passion for jewelry making. He enjoyed sharing his skills and talents with his grandchildren and helping others.
The Coffmans welcome friends and family from 6-8 pm Tuesday, February 11, 2020 with services on Wednesday starting at 10 a.m. at Simons-Coleman Funeral Home in Richwood, WV. Please come celebrate him with us.
All arrangements were made by Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood, WV.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 11, 2020