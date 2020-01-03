|
|
DAVID ERNEST CARTER David Ernest Carter, 75, of Clendenin, passed away on December 29, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Hospital after a short illness.
Born on March 19, 1944, in Kanawha County, he was a son of the late Ernest and Edith Carter.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Betty Carter; a very special sister-in-law, Collene Fisher; aunt, Anne Martin, who was like a mother to him; and several loving cousins and a host of friends.
David was retired from the U.S. Postal Service with over 35 years of service. He was a former member of the Golden Oldies Car Club and loved restoring old cars and racing. David attended Mount Calvary Church. The entire family sends a special Thank You to Rob Sprungl for everything he did for David. He couldn't have had a better friend.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020, at the funeral home, with Pastor Jesse Waggoner, officiating. Burial will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial contributions be made to Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 1509 Bigley Avenue in Charleston, WV, 25302.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 3, 2020