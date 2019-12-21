|
DAVID R. FISHER, 77, of Nitro passed away Friday December 20, 2019 at Thomas Memorial Hospital. He was a former Mechanic for the US Air Force C 130 Airplanes and the US Postal Dept.
David is survived by his wife of 48 years Imogene (Allen) Fisher. Two Sons, David Allen Fisher and his wife Melissa, and Jason Ray Fisher. Two Grandchildren Brittany and Trista Fisher. Sister Brenda Sue Hudson. And host of other family members and friends.
Services will be Monday December 23rd, 2019 at 12 Noon at Cooke Funeral Chapel 2002-20th St. Nitro, W 25143. With Pastor Brenda Peacock officiating. Burial will follow in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery Dunbar, WV 25064.
The Family will receive friends on Sunday December 22nd, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Cooke Funeral Home on 20th Street in Nitro, WV.
Cooke Funeral Home Nitro is serving the Fisher Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 21, 2019