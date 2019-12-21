Home

POWERED BY

Services
COOKE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIUM
2002 20TH ST.
Nitro, WV 25143-1707
(304) 755-3334
Resources
More Obituaries for David Fisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Fisher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Fisher Obituary
DAVID R. FISHER, 77, of Nitro passed away Friday December 20, 2019 at Thomas Memorial Hospital. He was a former Mechanic for the US Air Force C 130 Airplanes and the US Postal Dept.
David is survived by his wife of 48 years Imogene (Allen) Fisher. Two Sons, David Allen Fisher and his wife Melissa, and Jason Ray Fisher. Two Grandchildren Brittany and Trista Fisher. Sister Brenda Sue Hudson. And host of other family members and friends.
Services will be Monday December 23rd, 2019 at 12 Noon at Cooke Funeral Chapel 2002-20th St. Nitro, W 25143. With Pastor Brenda Peacock officiating. Burial will follow in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery Dunbar, WV 25064.
The Family will receive friends on Sunday December 22nd, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Cooke Funeral Home on 20th Street in Nitro, WV.
Cooke Funeral Home Nitro is serving the Fisher Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -