DAVID GENE BONDS I, 66, of Sharon, died July 23, 2019 at home.
He was a retired coal miner and was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
He was preceded in death by father, Robert Lee Bonds, mother, Violet Jean Williams Grounds, stepfather, Luther Grounds; sisters, Johanna Foster, Doris Green and Vicki Bonds, and brother, Junior Bonds.
Surviving are: wife of 46 years, Barbara Province Bonds, daughter, Angel Bonds; sons, David Bonds II and Bobby (Jennifer) Bonds, grandchildren, Victoria Stanley and Justin, Cody, Robert, Emily, Dave III and Violet Bonds; great-grandsons, Brian Shamblin, Justin Bonds II and Cole Bonds,
sisters, Darla Hodges and Lily (Billy) Rose.
Per his wishes, he will be cremated and a private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 24 to July 26, 2019