LEE FUNERAL HOME
11840 Highway 90
Little River, SC 29566
(843) 390-2525
David "Randy" Haynes


1951 - 2019
David "Randy" Haynes Obituary
DAVID RANDALL "RANDY" HAYNES, 68, passed away at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, SC, on August 25, 2019.
He was born July 31, 1951, in Charleston, WV, to the late Ralph and Phyllis Haynes.
Known to his family as Pop, he is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Patty, of 46 years, whom he married on October 6, 1972. Also surviving are his three children, Shawna (Jonathan) of Raleigh, NC, David (Tiffany) of Parkland, FL, and Amanda (Scott) of Clarksburg, MA; six grandchildren, Jasymene of Ft. Pierce, FL, Anfernee (Bubby) of Orlando, FL, Ayanna of the home, Gracyn and Griffin of Parkland, FL, and Hayden of Clarkburg, MA; and one great-granddaughter, Ya'Niya of the home; many extended family and friends.
Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Diane Reese.
His family was his life. He loved VWs and working on cars. He was a retired mechanic from FedEx.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River / North Myrtle Beach, SC, is serving the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 28, 2019
