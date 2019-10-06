|
DAVID HOMER HOUCHINS, 79, of South Charleston, WV, passed away on October 3, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House, West.
David was born in Beckley, WV, on January 16, 1940, grew up in Montgomery, WV, and graduated from Don Bosco Catholic School in Elkins, WV. He attended college at WV Tech and WV State University. David spent the first 20 years of his working career in banking, before embarking on his passion which was computer programming. He spent the next 20 years working as a systems programmer for various large companies, such as IBM, AT&T, Computer Sciences Corporation and lastly at Acordia.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Helen Houchins; his wife, Edna Lee Houchins; his son, Joseph Houchins.
Surviving are his children, David Lee Houchins, Melissa Knuckles and Mary Houchins; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Houchins; grandchildren, Timothy Edens, Sarah Houchins, Casey Parsons, Kelly Knuckles, Rachel Houchins and Christopher Knuckles; also surviving are two brothers-in-law, Gary Spangler, and Anthony Rogliano and his wife Paula.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, October 7, at Blessed Sacrament Church, South Charleston, with Rev. Father John Finnell officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. Family and friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., W., Charleston, WV 25387-2536.
Memories of David may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 6, 2019