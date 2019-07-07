

DAVID K. JEAN, 81, of Charleston, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at the Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston.

David was born in Charleston on October 23, 1937, to the late Sidney H. and Ethel Irene Bunds Jean.

He retired from Mountaineer Gas and was also a master electrician who owned and operated his own business.

David was a veteran of the United States Air Force and the West Virginia Air National Guard with 11 years service.

He was a member of the Starcher Baptist Church, North Charleston, and was a 1955 graduate of Charleston High School.

David was a former member of the Chemical Valley CB Radio Club and participated in the Kanawha Valley Soap Box Derby Association with his sons. He was a devoted husband and father and greatly loved his children and grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Juanita Faye Monk Jean; step-mother, Vivian Kirby; son, David Jean Jr.; daughter, Tammy Wilson; sister, Marian Jean Riley; and brother, Ralph.

He is survived by his children, Cathy Lawlor of Louisville, Ky., Debby Roquet Schoolcraft (Tom) of Charleston, David (Donna) of Parkville, Mo., and Keith (Heather) of St. Louis, Mo.; sister, Ruth Mullins (Dana) of Charleston; brothers, Paul (Almira) and Bill (Karen), all of Charleston; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

The family would like to express a special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston, for all the care that was given to David.

As per David's wishes, there will be no service.

A private burial will take place at the Donel C. Kinnard State Veterans Cemetery, Institute, where David will buried with his wife, Faye.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made in memory of David to Hubbard Hospice House West, 4605 MacCorkle Ave. SW, South Charleston, WV 25309.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlow bonsall.com.

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., has been entrusted with the arrangements. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 7 to July 9, 2019