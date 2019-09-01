|
|
DAVID L. BOSTIC, 60, of South Charleston, formerly of Montgomery, ran through the pearly gates on August 27, 2019.
David was born November 16, 1958, in Montgomery and was a member of the first graduating class of Valley High School. He retired from Walker Machinery after 16 years of service, and was previously employed at New River Supply / Heilig-Meyers. David was a faithful member of Grace Baptist Temple, St. Albans.
David was preceded in death by his dad, Albert E. Bostic.
He is survived by his mom, Pheoba Bostic of South Charleston; his brothers, Larry (Lynn) Bostic of Smithers and Michael (Rachael) Bostic of Dunbar; his beloved nephew, Josiah Bostic; two aunts; one uncle; and several cousins.
In keeping with David's wishes, his body was donated to Marshall University Medical School.
There will be no services at this time.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 1, 2019