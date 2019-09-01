Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Bostic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David L. Bostic

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David L. Bostic Obituary

DAVID L. BOSTIC, 60, of South Charleston, formerly of Montgomery, ran through the pearly gates on August 27, 2019.
David was born November 16, 1958, in Montgomery and was a member of the first graduating class of Valley High School. He retired from Walker Machinery after 16 years of service, and was previously employed at New River Supply / Heilig-Meyers. David was a faithful member of Grace Baptist Temple, St. Albans.
David was preceded in death by his dad, Albert E. Bostic.
He is survived by his mom, Pheoba Bostic of South Charleston; his brothers, Larry (Lynn) Bostic of Smithers and Michael (Rachael) Bostic of Dunbar; his beloved nephew, Josiah Bostic; two aunts; one uncle; and several cousins.
In keeping with David's wishes, his body was donated to Marshall University Medical School.
There will be no services at this time.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries