DAVID L. PICKENS, 63 of Wildcat, W.Va., passed away on September 29, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C., where he was residing with his brother, Richard Grey, while battling lung cancer.
He was born February 14, 1956, in Montgomery, W.Va.
He is survived by daughters, Danielle Pickens, Jessica McElwain of Michigan and five grandchildren; brothers, John (Robin) Grey of Charleston W.Va., Richard (Becky) Grey of Midland, N.C., Billy (Lois) Pickens of Blackshear, Ga., Leland (Michelle) Pickens of Wildcat, W.Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by father William G. Pickens; mother, Betty L. Pickens; brother, Larry A. Baldwin; and sister, Linda Hedricks.
Service will be on Saturday, October 5, at the Ireland United Methodist Church in Ireland, W.Va. Viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with service following at 1 p.m., with Rev. James R. Baldwin officiating. Burial will be in McCutcheon Cemetery, Ireland, W.Va.
Arrangements by O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.odellfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be accepted by the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 4, 2019