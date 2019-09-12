|
DAVID L. SOUTHALL, 80, of Nitro, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, WV.
He was born in Letart, Ohio, the son of the late George and Hazel Southall.
David was the owner of Valley Development of WV.
A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 14, at Edgewood Country Club, Charleston, WV, beginning at 2 p.m.
In memory of David, the family suggests memorial contributions to Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.
Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium is assisting David's family and you may send online condolences to www.cookefuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 12, 2019