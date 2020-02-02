|
DAVID LANE SEABOLT passed away on January 16, 2020, in Bowling Green, Ky. Dave was born on August 3, 1968, in Norristown, Pa.
He spent his childhood in West Virginia and in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. At the age of 18, he joined the Army and was stationed in Germany. During Desert Storm, he served in Kuwait. After leaving the Army, he settled in California; and then returned to West Virginia in 2013. Dave worked for GESTAMP, in South Charleston, for six years before taking a job in Bowling Green, Ky. David had very close friends from every where he lived and worked, and he will be missed by them all.
David is survived by his children, Emmazetta Seabolt, Heather (Justin) Page of Lubbock, Texas, Britney Seabolt and Samantha Seabolt of Southern California, and Wyatt Seabolt of Corona, Calif.; and his grandsons, Liam and Gavin Page; his parents, Norma Wilson of Nitro, W.Va., Garry (Gwynn) Seabolt of Chilhowie, Va.; his sisters, Lora (Mike) Witt of Charleston, W.Va., and Erin (Jesse) Bond of Abingdon, Va., as well as many aunts and uncles, cousins, and nieces who loved him.
David will be honored with a military service and burial at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery at 2 p.m. Monday, February 10.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 2, 2020