Wallace & Wallace Inc Funeral Chapels & Crematory
283 Main St
Rainelle, WV 25962
(304) 438-8523
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wallace & Wallace Inc Funeral Chapels & Crematory
283 Main St
Rainelle, WV 25962
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Wallace & Wallace Inc Funeral Chapels & Crematory
283 Main St
Rainelle, WV 25962
David Lee Adkins


1953 - 2019
David Lee Adkins Obituary
DAVID LEE ADKINS, Sr., 66, of Meadow Bridge went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Appalachian Regional Hospital, Beckley.
Service will be 2 p.m., Friday, August 30, at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Chapel, Rainelle with Pastor Rodney Nutter officiating. Burial will follow at the Adkins Cemetery, Crickmer. Friends may call Thursday evening 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences www. wallaceandwallacefh.com
Wallace & Wallace, Inc. 283 Main St., Rainelle, WV 25962 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 27, 2019
