DAVID LEE ADKINS, Sr., 66, of Meadow Bridge went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Appalachian Regional Hospital, Beckley.
Service will be 2 p.m., Friday, August 30, at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Chapel, Rainelle with Pastor Rodney Nutter officiating. Burial will follow at the Adkins Cemetery, Crickmer. Friends may call Thursday evening 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences www. wallaceandwallacefh.com
Wallace & Wallace, Inc. 283 Main St., Rainelle, WV 25962 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 27, 2019