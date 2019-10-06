Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
First Baptist Church of St. Albans
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
First Baptist Church of St. Albans,
Resources
More Obituaries for David Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Lee Allen Sr.


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Lee Allen Sr. Obituary

DAVID LEE ALLEN SR., 57, of St. Albans, passed away, Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House West.
David was born October 2, 1961, in Charleston, to the late Bill and Rebecca Allen. He was a graduate of WVU majoring in finance, an Insurance Consultant serving his clients with various insurance needs.
David was an avid WVU sports fan, enjoyed playing golf, loved spending quality time with his sons.
He is survived by his sons, David Lee Allen Jr. and Tyler Allen; his brother, Thomas Scott Allen; and other relatives and close friends.
A Memorial Celebration of David's life will be held on Saturday, October 12, at the First Baptist Church of St. Albans, with Pastor Joel Harpold officiating. The visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. and the service will begin at 3 p.m.
Cooke Funeral Home is assisting David's family and you may send e-mail condolences to www.cookefuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries