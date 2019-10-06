|
DAVID LEE ALLEN SR., 57, of St. Albans, passed away, Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House West.
David was born October 2, 1961, in Charleston, to the late Bill and Rebecca Allen. He was a graduate of WVU majoring in finance, an Insurance Consultant serving his clients with various insurance needs.
David was an avid WVU sports fan, enjoyed playing golf, loved spending quality time with his sons.
He is survived by his sons, David Lee Allen Jr. and Tyler Allen; his brother, Thomas Scott Allen; and other relatives and close friends.
A Memorial Celebration of David's life will be held on Saturday, October 12, at the First Baptist Church of St. Albans, with Pastor Joel Harpold officiating. The visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. and the service will begin at 3 p.m.
Cooke Funeral Home is assisting David's family and you may send e-mail condolences to www.cookefuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 6, 2019