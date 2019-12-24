|
DAVID LEE DAVIDSON, 63, of South Charleston, passed away on December 20, 2019, at Thomas Memorial Hospital.
David earned a Bachelor's Degree from Morris Harvey College, now the University of Charleston. He retired as Budget Division Director within the West Virginia Department of Highways.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lucille Jones Davidson, and his father, Charles Robert Davidson.
David is survived by his brother, C. Douglas Davidson and wife Brenda K. Davidson of Hurricane; niece, Joslyn Beth Davidson of Hurricane; nephew, Bryan D. Davidson of Austin, TX. Left to also cherish his memory is David's lifelong love, Catherine Mabe, and her many family members.
Private family services will be held at this time.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made in David's name to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 4606 Kanawha Turnpike, South Charleston, WV 25309.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting David's obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home of South Charleston is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 24, 2019