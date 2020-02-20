|
|
DAVID LEE DORSEY, 71, of Tornado, formerly of Campbell's Creek, passed away at home on February 18, 2020, after a long battle with dementia.
David grew up in Rand and graduated from DuPont High School where he played basketball and football. He served as a Fire Protection Specialist in the U.S. Air Force from 1968 to 1972. He also played for the Whiteman Air Force Base basketball team. He coached baseball for Northeast Little League and men's and women's softball for the Nazarene Softball League. David was a proud union member of the United Mine Workers of America for more than 40 years and retired from Patriot Coal's Big Mountain Division.
David attended Nazarene Bible College and became an ordained elder of the Church of the Nazarene in 1999. He pastored Seth Nazarene Church and Alum Creek Nazarene Church. He also served as the assistant pastor at Campbell's Creek and St. Albans Churches of the Nazarene.
David was the son of the late Clyde and Irene Hinzman Dorsey. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Michael and Virgil Dorsey.
David is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Peggy Russell Dorsey; daughter, Shannon Dorsey-Dunlap and son-in-law Tony Dunlap of Tornado; son, James Dorsey and daughter-in-law Lisa Dorsey of Elkview; grandchildren, Aaron Dunlap of Atlanta, Georgia, Madeline Dunlap of Huntington and Taylor Dorsey of Elkview; sisters, Brenda Kay Sharp and brother-in-law Mike Sharp of Tazewell, Tennessee, Jennifer Dorsey and partner John Critchfield of Winfield; and sister-in-law, Charlotte Dorsey of Charleston.
Special thank you to Gary Monday and the members of the Alzheimer's Support Group, the staffs of the Hansford Center Caring Minds and Hospice Care, along with private caregivers Delphia and John for the wonderful care and support.
Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon Saturday, February 22, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, with Rev. Greg Hill officiating. Entombment will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Visitation with family and friends will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 21, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in David's memory to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., W, Charleston, WV 25387 or the , 1601 2nd Ave., Charleston, WV 25387.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 20, 2020