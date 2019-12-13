|
DAVID LEE RILEY, 83, of St. Albans, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 16, at Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans. Friends may visit with the family Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, W.Va., is honored to serve the Riley family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 13, 2019