Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home
409 6Th Ave
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4325
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home
409 6Th Ave
Saint Albans, WV 25177

Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home
409 6Th Ave
Saint Albans, WV 25177

DAVID LEE RILEY, 83, of St. Albans, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
He was born in Clarksburg to the late Carl Riley and Nettie Shock. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Rosella Stonestreet, and brother, Carl Riley.
David was retired from Westfield Insurance after 25 years and went to work for Kesner and Kesner for 10 years as an investigator. He was a football referee with Kanawha County Football Association for 27 years, a little league baseball coach for the St. Albans Eastern for 35 years, and an avid Mountaineer sports fan. He was a member of Dunbar Church of the Nazarene. He loved his family and being involved with children from any family. He also loved taking care of his yard. Twice a week, he would manicure the yard making sure everything looked perfect.
Surviving are his loving wife of 63 years, Barbara Riley; children, Debbie Whittington (Ernie) of St. Albans and John Riley (Sreda) of Mechanicsville, VA; grandchildren, Shanna Whittington, Nikole Whittington, Shane Riley, Austin Riley and Taylor Riley; great-grandchildren, Alexa King, Brayden Phillips and Braxton Halstead; and many other extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 16, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans, with Pastor Greg Hudson officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Friends may visit with the family Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
You may visit David's tribute page at bartlettnichols funeralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave. St. Albans, is honored to serve the Riley family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 14, 2019
