DAVID LIGHT, 72, of Oak Hill, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2019, after a short illness.
David was born on December 20, 1946, in Charleston, the son of the late Truman and Lula Light.
David worked over 30 years in the Coal Mining Industry and earned a reputation as one of the most knowledgeable men in the business. His work ethic and dedication was unparalleled. David always lived life to the fullest, whether he was out boating on the Kanawha River in the summer, or in the woods hunting in the fall.
David was always working on something. His favorite thing to do was fix things with his hands. He always had a project going on, either a project of his own, or just helping a friend or neighbor. In recent years, David really enjoyed spending the winter months in Florida with his loving wife, Brenda.
David was a man of very strong faith and was a founding member of the New Heights Baptist Church in Charlton Heights. David was a good, loving, honest, and fair man and will be dearly missed by his hundreds of friends and family members.
David was preceded in death by his first wife, Linda Kay, and his sister, Chris.
David is survived by his wife, Brenda; his two sons, Scott (Cindy) and Danny (Melissa); four grandchildren, Daron, Jessica, Hanna, and Kaylynn; his sister, Trula (Bill); his step-son, Brent, and step-daughter, Holly, as well as a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Service will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., with Pastor Jim Neeson and Pastor Greg Swisher officiating. Burial will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow. Friends may call from 11 a.m. till time of service on Sunday at the Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 12, 2019