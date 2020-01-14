|
|
DAVID EDWARD MEEKS, 39, of St. Albans, WV passed away Monday, January 6, 2020.
David was born July 25, 1980 in South Charleston, WV. He grew up in Sterling, VA and had just moved back to West Virginia in the last few years. He was a fun, sincere and kind-hearted person that loved his family and friends. He always knew how to make you laugh, and it was a laugh you could not forget. He especially loved animals and always had a soft spot in his heart for them. He was just one of the good guys that made you feel special and his presence will be missed by many.
David is survived by his father, Lawrence Meeks, Jr. of Winchester, VA; sister Melanie Haskins (Michael) of Suwanee, GA and brother Larry Meeks (Joyce) of Winchester, VA; his aunt Sandra Chaffin of St. Albans, WV; nieces and nephews - Emily, Justin, Laryn, Law, Lucas, Ellie and Mia; and many cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by his beloved mother, Carol Meeks; grandparents Joseph and Louise Severeno and Lawrence and Dove Meeks.
The family will be holding a graveside service on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. A Celebration of Life the way he would want will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Kanawha/Charleston Humane Society, 1248 Greenbrier St, Charleston, WV 25311 https://adoptcharleston.com/.
Memories of David may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 14, 2020