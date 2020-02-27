|
|
DAVID MICHAEL TAYLOR JR., 49, of Fishers, Ind., passed away February 24, 2020.
He was born in Charleston, W.Va., to David Michael Taylor Sr. and the late Corinda Wiseman Taylor on June 30, 1970. David was a 1989 graduate of Dunbar High School in Charleston and later attended West Virginia University. He was a member of itown Church and loved rescue animals, football and spending time with his family and friends.
David is survived by his wife, Melissa; daughter, Katelyn Taylor; stepdaughter, Lauren Pidgeon; stepsons, William and Benjamin Pidgeon; and father, David Michael Taylor Sr. (Carol).
He was preceded in death by his mother; and sister, Alice (Gwen) Osborne.
Arrangements entrusted to A.R.N. Funeral & Cremation Services.
Friends may leave a memory or message of condolence by visiting the online obituary at www.arnmortuary. com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 27, 2020