Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home
409 6Th Ave
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4325
David Milroy Lovejoy

David Milroy Lovejoy Obituary
DAVID MILROY LOVEJOY, 54, of St. Albans, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020, at home. David was born October 31, 1965, in South Charleston. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 18, at Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans. The family will receive friends 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, W.Va., is honored to serve the Lovejoy family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 17, 2020
